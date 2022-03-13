Devin McCourty Re-Signs With Patriots On Reported One-Year Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ defensive leader is staying put.

Veteran safety and longtime co-captain Devin McCourty announced Sunday — with the help of his young children Londyn and Brayden — that he is returning for a 13th season with the Patriots.

McCourty’s new contract is a one-year, $9 million deal, per a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the deal is structured in a way that will lower McCourty’s salary cap hit for the upcoming season.

Devin McCourty will earn $9 million on a one-year deal, per source.



The way the deal is ultimately executed – as part of his existing contract that had included void years – will mean his 2022 cap charge is lower than that.



Details to come. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 13, 2022

McCourty, who turns 35 in August, has spent his entire career with the Patriots, who drafted him in the first round in 2010. He’s started every game he’s appeared in since joining New England and has not missed a game since 2015.

With Adrian Phillips also re-signing earlier this year and Kyle Dugger still two years away from the end of his rookie contract, the Patriots will keep their talented safety trio intact for 2022. Continuity at that spot should help a secondary that appears primed for significant turnover at cornerback.