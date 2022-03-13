What Jakobi Meyers’ Second-Round Tender Means For Patriots, Wideout

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots took a step toward locking up their top wide receiver Sunday.

One day before the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Patriots placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Jakobi Meyers, the wideout’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The tender is a one-year contract that will pay Meyers $3.986 million for this upcoming season, more than double the value of the three-year, $1.75 million deal he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2019.

Other teams still will have an opportunity to sign Meyers, but Sunday’s move ensures New England would be compensated if one does. If another club signs the 25-year-old to an offer sheet and the Patriots decline to match, they would receive a second-round draft pick. The Patriots used the same tender on cornerback J.C. Jackson last offseason.

Meyers became the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver midway through the 2020 season and maintained that role in 2021 despite the offseason signings of veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. The 2019 undrafted free agent led all New England skill players in targets (126), catches (83) and offensive snaps (84.2%) by wide margins and also paced the team with 866 receiving yards.

No other Patriot received more than 75 targets (right end Hunter Henry) or caught more than 55 passes (Bourne). Bourne ranked second on the team with 800 receiving yards.

Meyers said after the season that he “definitely” wanted to stay with the Patriots and continue working with quarterback Mac Jones.