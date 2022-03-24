Ex-Red Sox Marwin González Looks Like Different Person In Yankees Gear

NESN Logo Sign In

Marwin González is looking a lot different in his latest spring training, and we’re not only talking about the utility man’s new uniform.

González, who split time with the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros last season, signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees this past weekend. The Yankees, as baseball fans know, do not allow their players to sport facial hair, which meant González had to say goodbye to the beard he’s rocked for the majority of his 10-year big league career.

ESPN’s Marly Rivera snagged a photo of González on his first day of camp with the Bronx Bombers, and the 33-year-old looks almost unrecognizable.

It remains to be seen if González will crack the Yankees’ Opening Day roster. If he does, he’ll cross paths with a slew of former teammates April 7 when Boston and New York open a three-game series.