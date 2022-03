NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins now have won five of their last six games!

Brad Marchand led all scorers with two goals in Monday?s 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. After scoring early in the first period, Marchand finished his impressive night with a game-winner in overtime. The Bruins forward now sits fourth all-time in overtime goals, trailing Sidney Crosby, Jaromir Jagr, and Alexander Ovechkin.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.