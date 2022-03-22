Bruins Notes: Why Brad Marchand’s Game-Winner Carried Little Extra

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins forward Brad Marchand granted Boston a much-appreciated two points following a 3-2 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, and he was grateful that he was able to redeem himself in doing so.

Marchand, in what essentially was a two-fold explanation, acknowledged how Monday’s game-winning goal meant a little extra given that he was making up for a mistake he made. Marchand made a game-altering turnover to lead to the Canadiens scoring a short-handed goal 1:13 into the third period. It gave Montreal a 2-1 advantage as Marchand attempted to send a pass to Charlie McAvoy with Boston on a man advantage at the Montreal blue line.

“Again, I was just really happy that we didn’t lose because that turnover. So it’s more, you know, I kind of owed the group there and it felt good to be able to bounce back and produce in that situation after making such a bad play,” Marchand said after Monday’s win, per a team-provided video. “So it was more the fact that we won and we got out of there after that, big sigh of relief. It’s embarrassing when you make plays like that, you feel like you let the whole group down, and it’s tough to be on that side of it. So to be able to bounce back from it, it was nice.”

It was a little extra sweet, too, because Marchand was able to have the last laugh in his individual competition with Montreal goaltender Jake Allen. Marchand explained how he didn’t appreciate the gamesmanship from Allen after making one specific glove save at the end of the second period.

“I kind of knew it was gonna come back just because of the way he kind of showboated on the save at the end of the second,” Marchand said. “I had to add a little extra, I want to score a little bit extra on that one because of that save so luckily it went in.”

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Canadiens:

— Marchand now sits fourth all-time in overtime goals scored (17) while trailing on Alex Ovechkin (24), Jaromir Jagr (19) and Sidney Crosby (18), as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.