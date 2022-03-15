How Are Bruins Feeling About NHL Trade Deadline? Bruce Cassidy Lifts Lid

NESN Logo Sign In

The looming NHL trade deadline hasn’t diverted the focus of the Boston Bruins.

Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday Bruins players haven’t shown any angst over March 21 deadline because they’re focused on maintaining the high standards they’ve reached in recent weeks. However, that doesn’t mean Boston is out of the trade market, according to Cassidy.

“It’s business as usual for us,” he said at a press conference, per the Bruins’ website. “If something happens to help our team, I think we’d all be grateful for that. If not, we’ll try to keep playing well and get where we need to go.”

Jake DeBrusk requested a trade in November, and many NHL observers have expected Boston to move him ahead of the deadline. Despite the fact he has been hot streak lately and is remaining tight-lipped about his trade request, Cassidy believes he’s the only Boston player who might have his heart set on an exit.

“He’s obviously aware of it and asked for it so I imagine that he has some emotions that the other guys don’t,” Cassidy said. “I think every guy in that room would prefer to stay here, especially the way the team’s going now. I don’t see that, haven’t heard anything, haven’t seen any of that.”

Cassidy concluded by returning to his original point about being open to a trade that offers Boston “help,” as he touched on his conversations with general manager Don Sweeney ahead of the deadline.

“Donny always has discussions with us (the coaching staff) about needs, depth pieces,” Cassidy said. “At the end of the day, there’s always that discussion. I imagine it will heat up a little more in the next week. There’s no discussion on the package involved or anything like that, it’s more the area of the team, if there’s a need there, what if we upgrade here, how will it affect the lines, how will it affect the D pairs? There’s those conversations and we’re having them.”