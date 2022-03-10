Kevin Harvick’s Daughter Makes Rude Hand Gesture In Adorable Photo

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Harvick’s daughter seems to be a little confused during a family photo. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver posed with his son Keelan and daughter Piper, who didn’t quite seem to get the memo.

Harvick tweeted “I guess Piper didn’t understand the concept.”

I guess Piper didn?t understand the concept. pic.twitter.com/g1m72yMt1W — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) March 9, 2022

Harvick holds the record for most Ruoff Mortgage 500 victories with four wins total, which kicks off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the 46-year-old has the ninth-best odds to win the event at +2000. Harvick comes in at 5-to-1 to land in the top three and +200 to finish in the top five.