Paige Capistran Paving Path For Women In Sports As Member Of Boston Pride, NESN

Paige Capistran knows a thing or two about being a woman in sports.

The Manchester, N.H. native has played hockey essentially her entire life, beginning to skate when she was just 3 years old. Capistran played in the boys league as a kid. At that time, that was her only option.

“I played boys hockey until the eighth grade, I was the only girl pretty much every year,” Capistran told NESN.com. “There was one girl on my team in middle school.”

Capistran made the switch from boys to girls hockey in high school when she played for the Fairfield Stars in Connecticut. She went to boarding school in order to play, leaving her New Hampshire home at just 14 years old so she could play.

Capistran committed to Northeastern later than most recruits, but she knew she wanted to play for a Beanpot school.

“Such a dream come true to be able to play at Northeastern,” Capistran said. “… Absolutely loved it.”

She was the captain of the Huskies her senior year, which was their winningest season in program history with 32 wins. Capistran didn’t give too much thought about potentially playing professional hockey after college. The PHF (then the NWHL) began when Capistran was in high school.