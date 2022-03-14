Patriots Lose Starting O-Lineman As Bengals Reportedly Land Ted Karras

The focus now turns toward right tackle Trent Brown, who is set to become a free agent. Should Brown leave, the Patriots could replace him with Mike Onwenu, who also is a candidate to replace Karras at left guard. Onwenu was excellent at right tackle his rookie season but the Patriots shifted him to left guard to start the 2021 campaign. New England eventually gave the keys to Karras and, after Brown returned mid-season from a calf injury, Onwenu spent the rest of the season as a backup.

Of course, there would be even more offensive line questions to answer if the Patriots move on from left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was a disappointment in 2021. The 2018 first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

As for Karras, he deservedly cashes in after the strongest season of his career. Taken by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Karras spent the first four years of his career in New England before joining the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2020. He returned to the Patriots last offseason on a one-year contract and established himself as a starting-caliber NFL guard.