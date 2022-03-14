Patriots’ Trent Brown Reveals What He’s Looking For In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown is seeking stability as he prepares to enter NFL free agency.

During an interview Sunday with “The Schultz Report,” Brown said he’s looking to land a long-term contract in order to both set down roots for his family and create a “legacy” for himself.

“For me, at this point in my career, I’m going into Year 8,” Brown said. “I would like to find a place that I could call home for the next eight years and just leave a legacy — a winning legacy — and kind of just plant roots somewhere. My kids are getting older, so all the moving around and stuff, I want them to have some familiarity with places and people. I know it’s always a lot of moving parts in this business, but I want to get somewhere I can win and build a legacy — a lasting legacy.”

Over the past five years, Brown has moved from San Francisco to New England to Oakland to Las Vegas and then back to New England, with the Patriots reacquiring him last offseason in a trade with the Raiders. His first Patriots stint — a one-year run that ended with a 2018 Super Bowl championship — landed him a four-year, $66 million contract from the Raiders.

Brown didn’t share specifics about the type of deal he’s hoping for this offseason, but he did say he wants to be “compensated fairly.”

“I’ve been the highest-paid (tackle) before; I know that’s short-lived,” he said. “You could be the highest-paid today, and next week somebody’s signing (for more). Which is not a bad thing. I’m glad that the market is ever-changing for all of us. As players, I believe that we all deserve that at some point or another.

“But I believe in being compensated fairly and being respected for my abilities and what I can bring to the table and what I can help as an offensive lineman and as a teammate. And then I just want to win and establish a legacy.”