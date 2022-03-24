Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Two Trades Help Bolster New England Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

With moves made during the opening week of NFL free agency shifting the New England’s offseason priorities, it’s time to roll out our second 2022 Patriots mock draft.

Unlike version 1.0, which ran before the NFL’s legal tampering period opened, this mock allowed for draft-day trades. We wound up swinging two, including a Day 1 deal.

Let’s dive in:

TRADE: No. 21 overall to Tampa Bay for Nos. 27, 91 and 261

Round 1, No. 27: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Our first mock draft had New England using its first-round pick on Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. We still view McDuffie as a great fit who would fill a clear need in the wake of J.C. Jackson’s departure, but recent projections suggest he could hear his name called as high as the mid-teens. That would put him out of the Patriots’ reach unless they trade up.

Instead, we have them moving back six spots, adding an extra third-round pick and still landing one of the top corners in this class. Elam is long (6-foot-2, 191 pounds), athletic, aggressive and physical, with strong ball skills and an SEC pedigree to boot. He is prone to penalties at times, but so was Jackson early in his career. The Patriots can coach him up in that area.

The highest grade so far — at any position — belongs to Florida CB Kaiir Elam.



Occasionally over-zealous with physicality, and can be more consistent as a tackler. But ALL the tools are there in coverage.



Explosive, fluid, tenacious, instinctive. Potential CB1. pic.twitter.com/91r2FY5rm7 — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 22, 2022

Signing journeyman Terrance Mitchell and bringing back 32-year-old Malcolm Butler shouldn’t preclude the Patriots from using a high pick on a cornerback. They still badly need young talent at the position.