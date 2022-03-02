John Metchie Would Love Alabama Reunion With Mac Jones, Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots should be looking to add a new top-end target for Mac Jones this offseason.

How about one with whom he’s already found on-field success?

John Metchie was one of Jones’ top wide receivers during the latter’s final season at Alabama, catching 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns as the Crimson Tide cruised to the 2020 national title. As Jones went on to New England, Metchie elevated his game in 2021, posting a 96-1,142-8 line before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game.

Now an NFL draft prospect, Metchie smiled Wednesday when asked about a potential reunion with his former college quarterback.

“Mac and I are really close,” Metchie told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, via NBC Sports Boston. “He was my quarterback that year, so Mac and I got along really well. We spent a lot of time together my freshman year on the (second) team and stuff like that, so we have a lot of chemistry back there.”

? @AlabamaFTBL WR John Metchie would love to reunite with @MacJones_10 pic.twitter.com/3TuUqmAR3e — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) March 2, 2022

Other teams recently have sought to reconnect highly drafted QB with familiar targets from their college days. The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins both did so in the first round of last year’s draft, selecting LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle to pair with Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively.