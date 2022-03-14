Patriots Reportedly Showing Interest In This Free Agent Linebacker

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly have their eye on an under-the-radar linebacker ahead of NFL free agency.

The Patriots are one of several teams that “have interest” in veteran Brennan Scarlett, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Monday.

Free agent linebacker Brennan Scarlett won't break the bank but he will get some attention here in free agency. Several teams, including the #Patriots, have interest. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 14, 2022

The connection makes sense. Scarlett has played under former Patriots assistants for his entire NFL career, first Bill O’Brien with the Houston Texans (2016-20) and then Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins (2021).

The 28-year-old mainly contributed on special teams for Miami, playing 77% of snaps in the kicking game and 19% on defense. His most active defensive season came in 2019, when he started 10 games for Houston and tallied 51 tackles with 3 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 263 pounds, Scarlett primarily plays as an edge defender, though he’s taken snaps as an off-the-ball linebacker, as well. The Patriots have holes at both spots with Kyle Van Noy released and Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins all set to hit free agency.

NFL teams can begin negotiating with outside free agents at noon ET on Monday. Free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.