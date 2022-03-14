Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Latest New England Signings, Departures

Get ready for a wild week of NFL news.
At noon ET on Monday, the NFL’s legal tampering period begins, with teams permitted to start negotiating with external free agents. Then, at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the new league year officially opens. At that point, clubs can begin signing outside free agents and finalizing trades.
Though transactions will continue throughout the offseason, by the end of this week, we will have a much clearer picture of how the New England Patriots’ roster will look in 2022.
Follow along with this tracker to stay updated on all of New England’s signings and departures:
EXTERNAL SIGNINGS
None yet
INTERNAL FREE AGENTS
S Devin McCourty: Re-signed for one year, $9 million
CB J.C. Jackson
LB Dont’a Hightower
RB James White
ST Matthew Slater
OT Trent Brown
OL Ted Karras
LB Kyle Van Noy
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
LB Jamie Collins
QB Brian Hoyer: Re-signed for two years
K Nick Folk
RB Brandon Bolden
ST Brandon King
OL James Ferentz: Re-signed
WR Jakobi Meyers (RFA): Second-round tender
WR Gunner Olszewski (RFA)
FB Jakob Johnson (RFA): Not tendered
TE Troy Fumagalli (RFA)