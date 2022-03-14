Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Latest New England Signings, Departures

Get ready for a wild week of NFL news.

At noon ET on Monday, the NFL’s legal tampering period begins, with teams permitted to start negotiating with external free agents. Then, at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the new league year officially opens. At that point, clubs can begin signing outside free agents and finalizing trades.

Though transactions will continue throughout the offseason, by the end of this week, we will have a much clearer picture of how the New England Patriots’ roster will look in 2022.

Follow along with this tracker to stay updated on all of New England’s signings and departures:

EXTERNAL SIGNINGS
None yet

INTERNAL FREE AGENTS
S Devin McCourty: Re-signed for one year, $9 million

CB J.C. Jackson

LB Dont’a Hightower

RB James White

ST Matthew Slater

OT Trent Brown

OL Ted Karras

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

LB Jamie Collins

QB Brian Hoyer: Re-signed for two years

K Nick Folk

RB Brandon Bolden

ST Brandon King

OL James Ferentz: Re-signed

WR Jakobi Meyers (RFA): Second-round tender

WR Gunner Olszewski (RFA)

FB Jakob Johnson (RFA): Not tendered

TE Troy Fumagalli (RFA)

