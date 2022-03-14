Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Latest New England Signings, Departures

NESN Logo Sign In

Get ready for a wild week of NFL news.

At noon ET on Monday, the NFL’s legal tampering period begins, with teams permitted to start negotiating with external free agents. Then, at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the new league year officially opens. At that point, clubs can begin signing outside free agents and finalizing trades.

Though transactions will continue throughout the offseason, by the end of this week, we will have a much clearer picture of how the New England Patriots’ roster will look in 2022.

Follow along with this tracker to stay updated on all of New England’s signings and departures:

EXTERNAL SIGNINGS

None yet

INTERNAL FREE AGENTS

S Devin McCourty: Re-signed for one year, $9 million

CB J.C. Jackson