Receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Williams Now Also Off Board For Patriots

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams entered this offseason considered the top three receivers set to hit the free agent market. All three now are off the board, potentially to the dismay of Patriots fans.

Adams and Godwin were among eight players who received the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, returning to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Williams, on the other hand, landed a three-year, $60 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Chargers. All of this happened less than a day after Calvin Ridley, a popular name on the Patriots rumor mill, received an indefinite suspension for gambling on NFL games.

New England like wouldn’t have been serious players Adams, Godwin or Williams, but it nevertheless must look elsewhere to improve at receiver this offseason.

Let?s see NFL top these 24 hours this off-season:



?Russell Wilson traded to Denver.

?Aaron Rodgers announces return to Green Bay.

?Mike Williams lands $60M deal.

?Franchise tags for Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Dalton Schultz.

?Calvin Ridley suspended one year for betting. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

So, what next for the Patriots?

There still are big-name free agents projected to be available next Wednesday, including Allen Robinson and Odell Beckham Jr. And New England should have plenty of options available on the bargain market.

However, a trade for someone like Robby Anderson — or, perhaps, Tyler Lockett — now might be the most realistic path for the Patriots to take as they look to bolster the Mac Jones-led offense.