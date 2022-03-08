Matthew Judon Took Great Exception With Calvin Ridley’s Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

If Matthew Judon was calling all of the shots in the NFL, Cavin Ridley would be in line to play next season.

The league on Monday announced Ridley will be suspended for at least the entire 2022 campaign after an investigation uncovered bets he placed on NFL games last season. The absolute earliest the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver can be reinstated is Feb. 15 of next year.

A few hours after news of Ridley’s suspension broke, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon took to Twitter to show support for the 2018 first-round pick.

“This is trash,” Judon tweeted. “free Calvin”

Others in the football world used social media to offer sentiments similar to Judon’s. Ridley’s suspension “didn’t sit well” with NFL offensive lineman-turned-analyst Damien Woody given how much the NFL has embraced sports betting in recent years.

Ridley, meanwhile, appeared to take the punishment in stride while clarifying that he doesn’t have a gambling problem.