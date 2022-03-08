Big East Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Who Will Be Crowned Kings of the Big East in NYC? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Wildcats have incredibly favorable characteristics which are ideal for tournament play. They return 72 percent of their minutes from last season’s team, they have a point guard in Collin Gillespie that has proven time and time again that he is capable of making the right play in crunch time, and they have the highest free throw percentage in the country. Head coach Jay Wright thrives in the Big East Tournament with four titles to his name and has it made with a starting lineup of four upperclassmen. Villanova is the team to beat here and is worth a wager if you can find plus-money.

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.