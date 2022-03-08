Aaron Rodgers Contract News Likely Ends All Davante Adams-Patriots Talk

NESN Logo Sign In

It never made sense, but now the possibility of Davante Adams joining the Patriots can be erased from the offseason whiteboard.

Pat McAfee on Tuesday morning reported that Aaron Rodgers was nearing a deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers. Soon afterward, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed that Rodgers and the Packers had agreed on a four-year, $200 million contract that will make the star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Throughout the Packers-related drama over the last year, one thing has remained clear: Rodgers and Adams want to play together. And they will do so in 2022, as Rodgers’ new contract clears the way for Green Bay to place the franchise tag on Adams, according to Rapoport.

Thanks to the new cap room, the #Packers are expected to franchise tag WR Davante Adams. https://t.co/H4GeatDNpm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Adams, who was set to hit free agency next week, always was a long shot to land in New England. The Patriots rarely pay top dollar for free agent receivers, and potentially stood to sign a record-breaking contract on the open market.

In fact, recent history suggests the Patriots would be wise to avoid paying through the nose for a player like Adams, who will turn 30 years old during the 2022 season.

With Chris Godwin reportedly staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the chances of New England adding a star wideout in free agency are getting slimmer by the minute. That said, due to their current salary cap situation, the Patriots likely won’t be in on any big-name free agents, anyway.