Sports World Reacts To Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock At Oscars

Will Smith won an Oscar for a movie centered around tennis, but the legendary entertainer looked more like his role as Muhammad Ali on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Smith took great exception to the joke Chris Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while the comedian was presenting for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards. So much so that Smith stormed the Dolby Theatre stage, open-hand slapped Rock and sternly ordered the long-time comic to not speak about Pinkett Smith.

The jaw-dropping incident ignited a firestorm of social media posts, the likes of which we haven’t seen in some time. Taking part in the posting spree were athletes from across the four major sports.

Like everybody..I?m still in shock about the whole thing- but in all the unnecessary drama, at least we got the line of the night from Denzel??In your highest moments, be careful, that?s when the devil comes for you!? ? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 28, 2022

Lot of mfs need this? https://t.co/maQFqEZCUz — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 28, 2022

Everybody hate Chris ????? pic.twitter.com/MDc7Qhi9ZG — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 28, 2022

Some people like jokes. Some don?t play about the jokes! Man said he was TIREEEEEED BOSS. ?????? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 28, 2022

Y?all can say what?s y?all want about Will Smith but need to learn that a lot of people don?t play about their Wife or Children! Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 28, 2022

Someone tell me that was fake?? #Oscars — ?Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 28, 2022

The still shot of Smith smacking Rock created a meme that likely will be used until the end of time. Jaylen Brown was quick to make use of it as he took aim at the doubters of the red-hot Boston Celtics.