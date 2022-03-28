Sports World Reacts To Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock At Oscars

Will Smith won an Oscar for a movie centered around tennis, but the legendary entertainer looked more like his role as Muhammad Ali on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Smith took great exception to the joke Chris Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while the comedian was presenting for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards. So much so that Smith stormed the Dolby Theatre stage, open-hand slapped Rock and sternly ordered the long-time comic to not speak about Pinkett Smith.
The jaw-dropping incident ignited a firestorm of social media posts, the likes of which we haven’t seen in some time. Taking part in the posting spree were athletes from across the four major sports.
The still shot of Smith smacking Rock created a meme that likely will be used until the end of time. Jaylen Brown was quick to make use of it as he took aim at the doubters of the red-hot Boston Celtics.