Jaylen Brown Uses Will Smith-Chris Rock Meme To Troll Celtics’ Doubters

Jaylen Brown hasn’t forgotten what some were saying about the Celtics when Boston was battling through early-season struggles.

As the C’s labored through the first few months of the 2021-22 campaign, some fans and media members alike advocated for Boston to split up the All-Star tandem of Brown and Jayson Tatum. This take now looks exceptionally foolish, as the Celtics have climbed all the way up to first place in the Eastern Conference thanks in large part to their franchise cornerstones.

Brown took a shot at those naysayers while the internet was buzzing over the bizarre incident that took place at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. Prior to winning Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard,” Will Smith open-hand slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made an insensitive joke about the former’s wife. A snapshot of the smack instantly became social media gold, and Brown was among the millions who joined in on the fun.

Brown fired off the Instagram story not long after the Celtics’ 134-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden. The sixth-year pro dropped 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in Boston’s sixth consecutive win.

The C’s will try to push their win streak to seven Monday night when they visit the Atlantic Division rival Toronto Raptors, who currently sit sixth in the East.