Bucs GM Leaves Door Wide Open For Tom Brady To End Retirement

Jason Licht sounds like someone either unwilling to accept a breakup or genuinely hopeful for a reunion. Either way, it’s clear the Buccaneers aren’t over Tom Brady.

Tuesday marked exactly one month since Brady formally announced his “retirement” — a word he still hasn’t used. Few seem convinced the 44-year-old truly is done playing quarterback in the NFL, and Brady himself has fueled the speculation. However, there are conflicting reports about whether Brady would return to play for Tampa Bay or try to force his way to another team, like the San Francisco 49ers.

Licht, Tampa’s general manager, clearly (and understandably) hopes Brady will play for the Buccaneers in 2022.

“Right now, you know, we’re trying to make our plans for to move forward — if that’s the case that we need to move forward on (quarterback),” Licht said Tuesday during a conversation with NFL Network’s Pete Schrager at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

When asked about the possibility of Brady returning, Licht added: “Let’s see what the future holds. Let’s just say we’ll leave the light on. … We always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

Brady’s post-playing plate already looks pretty full. He’s gearing up to star in a new movie, and media networks reportedly are hoping the future Hall of Famer is ready to try broadcasting.