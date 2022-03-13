March Madness Brackets Announced by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The excitement is palpable. The participants are confirmed. And the disappointment is never too far away.

It’s Selection Sunday, and the NCAA announced which teams will be competing in this year’s March Madness tournament.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ reward for winning the West Coast Conference title and being named top seed overall was a gauntlet of a West Region. The Zags are ranked ahead of the Duke Blue Devils, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Connecticut Huskies in the West. Gonzaga is looking to avenge last season’s National Championship loss to the Baylor Bears.

Other top-seeded teams are the Arizona Wildcats in the South, Baylor Bears in the East, and the Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest.

One of the more surprising decisions was ranking the SEC Champion Tennessee Volunteers as a three-seed. You could make a convincing argument that the Vols should have replaced Duke as a two-seed, as the Blue Devils lost out on the ACC title to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

The madness starts Wednesday with the play-in games