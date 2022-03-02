Will Patriots’ Coaching Changes Hurt Mac Jones? Charlie Weis Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones will need to deal with several changes heading into his second season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

New England’s offensive personnel could look very different come fall, as the unit has a handful of key players headed for free agency this offseason. But on a more matter-of-fact note, Jones will have to navigate through significant turnover within New England’s coaching staff.

Josh McDaniels no longer is Jones’ offensive coordinator, and the new Raiders head coach took two coaches with him from Foxboro to Las Vegas: Mick Lombardi and Bo Hardegree. Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis doesn’t see those exits negatively affecting Jones moving forward, though.

“He was off to a very good start and I think there’ll be a nice progression from Year 1 to Year 2 regardless of who’s calling the plays,” Weis told Phil Perry, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

Weis added: “He’s been doing this too long and is too good, I don’t think he feels any pressure. I think his energy level actually goes up for him because he likes new challenges. And this is a new challenge for him.”

Jones himself isn’t worried about the challenge of moving forward with new coaches. The young signal-caller has full faith in head coach Bill Belichick to successfully guide the organization through the turnover.