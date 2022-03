NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins tried to catch up to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, but ultimately fell short by one. David Pastrnak evened the score early in the third. Ultimately, former Boston University star Trevor Zegras potted the winning goal for the Ducks with less than 30 seconds left in the game.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.