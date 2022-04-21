Alex Cora Update: Latest On Red Sox Manager After Positive COVID-19 Test

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning just before Boston’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, prompting bench coach Will Venable to take over the managing duties in an eventual 3-2 defeat.

Venable offered some insight into Cora’s diagnosis, acknowledging how Cora was not feeling well around 10 or 11 o’clock in the morning before 1:30 p.m. ET first pitch.

“He has mild symptoms,” Venable said of Cora, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Tested twice this morning, and that’s as far as I know.”

Venable added: “I know he wasn’t feeling well. Took a test. Then took another test. Before the game I was alerted I was going to be managing, so that was the timeline.”

The Red Sox have both Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Araúz on the COVID-19 related injured list, as well. Cora told reporters Wednesday that he had been staying at a hotel because one of his kids tested positive.

Venable admitted he is not sure when Cora will return. Cora, however, will not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Boston’s upcoming series against the Rays. Cora, who is both vaccinated and boosted, needs to test negative twice in order to return, per MLB protocols.

Venable is expected to serve as Boston’s manager during the absence.