Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Rally Not Enough As Kevin Gausman Dominates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox failed to muster anything offensively through eight innings, and despite making it interesting in the ninth, the hosts were dealt a 3-2 defeat by the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Thursday.

The Red Sox, who dropped two games in the three-game set, fell to 6-7 on the campaign while Toronto improved to 8-5.

You can check out a full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s two-run ninth inning helped avoid a first shutout of the season, but the fact the Red Sox tallied just twice proves they need to get more from their bats.

Toronto starting pitcher Kevin Gausman cruised through a Red Sox lineup that was without an injured J.D. Martinez. Unfortunately, however, it continued a series trend as the hosts scored two runs or less in each of their three games against the Blue Jays. On Thursday, Boston had just one runner reach scoring position before the ninth inning when Trevor Story (lead-off single, run), Rafael Devers (walk, run) and Xander Bogaerts (RBI single with nobody out) all did so. Devers scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Alex Verdugo while Bogaerts was stranded on third after getting there with one out. Bobby Dalbec and Jackie Bradley Jr. each grounded out to end the contest.

Prior to that, the Red Sox brought three batters to the plate in the first, third, fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gausman was exceptional in his third start of the season, throwing strikes on 80% (70-for-88) of his pitches. He handcuffed the Red Sox to the tune of 61 pitches through six innings before being pulled after eight complete frames. Gausman, who recorded eight strikeouts with seven hits and one run allowed, has not walked a single batter in his three starts.