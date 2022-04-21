Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Rally Not Enough As Kevin Gausman Dominates

The Boston Red Sox failed to muster anything offensively through eight innings, and despite making it interesting in the ninth, the hosts were dealt a 3-2 defeat by the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Thursday.
The Red Sox, who dropped two games in the three-game set, fell to 6-7 on the campaign while Toronto improved to 8-5.
You can check out a full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston’s two-run ninth inning helped avoid a first shutout of the season, but the fact the Red Sox tallied just twice proves they need to get more from their bats.
Toronto starting pitcher Kevin Gausman cruised through a Red Sox lineup that was without an injured J.D. Martinez. Unfortunately, however, it continued a series trend as the hosts scored two runs or less in each of their three games against the Blue Jays. On Thursday, Boston had just one runner reach scoring position before the ninth inning when Trevor Story (lead-off single, run), Rafael Devers (walk, run) and Xander Bogaerts (RBI single with nobody out) all did so. Devers scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Alex Verdugo while Bogaerts was stranded on third after getting there with one out. Bobby Dalbec and Jackie Bradley Jr. each grounded out to end the contest.
Prior to that, the Red Sox brought three batters to the plate in the first, third, fourth, fifth and eighth innings.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Gausman was exceptional in his third start of the season, throwing strikes on 80% (70-for-88) of his pitches. He handcuffed the Red Sox to the tune of 61 pitches through six innings before being pulled after eight complete frames. Gausman, who recorded eight strikeouts with seven hits and one run allowed, has not walked a single batter in his three starts.
— Tanner Houck put together a respectable start of his own while limiting the Blue Jays to two runs through five innings. The right-hander allowed three hits with four strikeouts while throwing 47 of his 71 pitches for strikes.
— If there was any sort of silver lining for the Red Sox offense it came in Bogaerts (3-for-4, RBI). It was the fourth multi-hit game for the Red Sox shortstop in the last five contests.
WAGER WATCH
The total was set at over/under 8.5 entering the series finale, but two of the best offenses failed to produce at the plate yet again. The Under (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook) cashed Thursday afternoon for the third time in the three-game series at Fenway Park.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox will pack up and ship out to Tampa Bay for a three-game series against the Rays starting Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it all on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.