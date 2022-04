NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo continued to swing a hot bat Saturday at Fenway Park with his second home run in as many games against the Minnesota Twins.

Verdugo absolutely tagged a 91 mph sinker from Twins starter Sonny Gray in the bottom of the second inning, sending it 437 feet to deep right-center field. Verdugo’s shot gave Boston a 2-0 advantage as Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (lead-off walk) also scored.

Verdugo now has three home runs in eight games this season.