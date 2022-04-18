Boston Marathon Tracker: How To Live Track Runners In 126th Race

There's no shortage of ways to keep up with the action

by

If you have a friend or family member who’s running Monday’s Boston Marathon, there are several ways you can keep up with their status in the race.

Should you be on the go on Patriots’ Day, you’ll probably be best served by downloading the Boston Athletic Association app, which features a live tracker among other capabilities. The BAA’s official website also has a live tracking function showcased very prominently on the homepage.

You also can keep up with the race on TV and online. Both WBZ and USA Network will carry television coverage of the Marathon, which also can be live-streamed through FuboTV.

The first stage of the Boston Marathon is scheduled to begin just after 9 a.m. ET. The final wave of general runners will start at 11:15.

More Boston sports:

Why Kyrie Irving’s Comments After Game 1 Loss Are Incredibly Ironic
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Patriots Draft Trades: What To Learn From Bill Belichick’s Trading History
Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill
Next Article

Patriots’ Day Start Might Mean More To Rich Hill Than Any Red Sox Ever

Picked For You

Related