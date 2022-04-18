Boston Marathon Live Stream: Watch 126th Running Of Race Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The city of Boston will experience another return to normalcy Monday.

The Boston Marathon is set to be run on Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019. The race was forced to be run virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year’s running was moved to Columbus Day as the nation continued to deal with the virus.

The 126th running of the historic race features a total of 10 stages, which begin just after 9 a.m. ET when men’s wheelchair participants get going. Professional runners will start around 9:30, and the general field will go off in waves beginning at 10 a.m.

Here’s a full rundown of the Boston Marathon schedule. All times are Eastern.

9:02 a.m. — Men’s wheelchair

9:05 a.m. — Women’s wheelchair

9:30 a.m. — Handcycles and duos

9:37 a.m. — Professional men

9:45 a.m. — Professional women

9:50 a.m. — Para athletics division

10 a.m. — Wave 1

10:25 a.m. — Wave 2

10:50 a.m. — Wave 3

11:15 a.m. — Wave 4

Both CBS and USA Network will carry television coverage of the race. Here’s the rest of the viewing information:

When: Monday, April 18 at 9 a.m. ET

TV: WBZ, USA Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial