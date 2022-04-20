Boston Pride Celebrate Isobel Cup Championship At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston showed Tuesday night why it deserves to be called “title town.”

Before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox welcomed in the Boston Pride to celebrate their Isobel Cup Championship. The Pride defeated the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on March 28 in an upset victory to repeat as champions and earn their third championship victory overall

“Thanks to the @TheBostonPride for joining us tonight to celebrate another Isobel Cup title!,” the Red Sox wrote on Twitter.

Pride goalie Katie Burt and forward Sammy Davis joined NESN’s Tom Caron to talk about the 2022 PHL season and the adversities the team went through. The success of the United States women’s ice hockey team has many fans yearning for women’s ice hockey to grow in the U.S., and the PHL has helped make strides towards that goal.

“There’s just so much more access and so much more visibility for girls and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” Davis said on NESN’s Red Sox pregame coverage.

The Pride are the first pro women’s hockey team to win three titles, and as they continue to celebrate their latest victory, the team is sure to be focused on a three-peat in 2023.