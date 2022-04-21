Bruins Injuries: David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark Nearing Returns?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins can expect the cavalry to arrive in a few days’ time.

Bruce Cassidy on Thursday has offered tentative timelines for Linus Ullmark, David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm to return to action. Although all three practiced Wednesday, none will feature in Thursday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to their respective injuries. However, they all are in contention to return this weekend when Boston plays back-to-back games.

Ullmark has been recovering from the effects of an injury he suffered last Tuesday, and Cassidy expects he’ll be the first of the “wounded” Bruins trio to be available to play.

“Linus is doing much better,” Cassidy said at a press conference following morning skate, as seen in video the Bruins provided. “I anticipate he will play one of the games this weekend. We’ll make that determination after we get back (to Boston Friday).”

The Bruins will host the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. Boston then will travel to Montreal for Sunday night’s matchup against the Canadiens.

Cassidy predicts Ullmark will play one of those games but he can’t say for sure whether certain Pastrnak and/or Lindholm will be come back before Tuesday’s tilt with the Florida Panthers.

“Both guys are feeling better and possibly both could be in the lineup by Sunday,” Cassidy continued. “So if not, (they’ll return) Tuesday, we think. ? They could play Sunday (or), Tuesday, we’re looking like. Probably not Saturday. That’s the timeline I was given this morning.”