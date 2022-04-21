Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Thursday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston sports fans should stick with NESN on Thursday to watch all the Red Sox and Bruins action.

NESN networks will air and live stream both the Boston Red Sox versus Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Bruins versus Pittsburgh Penguins games in-full.

Red Sox-Blue Jays coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NESN with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday live.” First pitch in Red Sox-Blue Jays from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.

Pregame coverage of Thursday night’s Bruins-Penguins game begins at 6:30 p.m. with “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which will be simulcast on NESN and NESN+. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on NESN, and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn.

Remember, if you’re on the go you can catch Red Sox-Blue Jays and Bruins-Penguins games online at Watch NESN Live.

See how to Binge Watch Thursday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on NESN networks below.

Binge Watch Red Sox Coverage on NESN

12:30 p.m. — Red Sox First Pitch

1 p.m. — Red Sox Gameday Live

1:30 p.m. — Blue Jays at Red Sox

4:30 — Red Sox Extra Innings Live

5 p.m. — Red Sox Final