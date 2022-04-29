Bruins’ Linus Ullmark ‘Happiest’ Jeremy Swayman Won NESN’s 7th Player Award

NESN Logo Sign In

To say Jeremy Swayman has made fellow Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark proud is an understatement.

Ullmark explained to reporters Thursday night why he “might be the happiest guy” about Swayman winning NESN’s 7th Player Award for the 2021-22 season. The annual honor goes to the Bruins’ “unsung hero,” and Ullmark believes Swayman’s dedication to his craft is worth celebrating.

“Awesome. I couldn’t wish for anyone else to have it,” Ullmark said at a press conference, following the Bruins’ 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres, as seen in video Boston provided. “He’s been putting in the work every single day, been a great teammate and he’s been putting up the numbers as well and winning games for us on a regular basis. I think I might be the happiest guy about it.”

Ullmark had just recorded his first shutout of the season, so for him to be giddy over Swayman’s achievement at that moment indicates the strength of their bond. The fact they’ve been competing for the job of No. 1 goaltender throughout the season and have grown extremely close is one of the best storylines of the Bruins’ season.

Boston will close its regular season slate Friday in Toronto where a matchup with the Maple Leafs beckons. Swayman will start, and Ullmark, who is looking forward to participating in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time, will be rooting him on as his backup.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy hasn’t named a starting goaltender for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That decision is coming soon.