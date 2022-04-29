Mac Jones Already Bonding With Top Patriots Draft Pick Cole Strange

NESN Logo Sign In

Cole Strange got the call from the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Shortly thereafter, he received a text from his new quarterback.

Mac Jones messaged the Patriots’ newest draftee Friday morning, welcoming Strange to New England. Before long, the two had made plans to meet for dinner in Foxboro, Mass., that night.

“Honestly, it just felt like I was home, honestly,” Strange said Friday afternoon in an introductory news conference on the Gillette Stadium game field. “He just texted me and was like, ‘Hey man, just wanted to reach out and say what’s up.’ I was like, ‘Thank you. I’m fired up to be a Patriot.’

“We just texted back and forth, and he was asking me how long I was going to stay (in New England). I was like, ‘I don’t have a clue. They just told me to come out here.’ And then he’s like, ‘Well, we’re going to get some dinner. And I was like, ‘Yes, we are going to get some dinner, Mac.’ “

The Patriots selected Strange, an interior offensive lineman out of Chattanooga, with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after trading down from No. 21. Jones was New England’s top selection in last year’s draft, going 15th overall. He won the starting QB job from Cam Newton in training camp and proceeded to enjoy a promising debut season, finishing second in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and guiding the Patriots to a playoff berth.

Strange should play a prominent role in New England’s efforts to keep Jones upright this season. He projects as a Week 1 starter at left guard — the one glaring weak spot in the Patriots’ O-line entering draft weekend.