NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins brought it on defense Saturday afternoon.

Boston got back in the win column by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot.

Brandon Carlo’s return paired with the team being hungrier than ever to get back in the win column (and in the playoffs) ultimately led to one of their best defensive performances of the season.

For more on the defensive effort, check out the “Bruins Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.