Bruins Wrap: Charlie Coyle Seals Overtime Victory Vs. Lightning

The Bruins took the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to overtime and came out on top on Friday night at Amalie Arena.
Charlie Coyle scored in overtime to secure the 2-1 victory — and third place in the Atlantic Division — for Boston.
With the win, the Bruins improved to 45-21-5 while Tampa Bay fell to 43-20-8.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins were shorthanded against the Lightning as David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm both were sidelined Friday night with injuries. But that didn’t stop them from holding their own against the physical Lightning.
Boston opened the scoring in the second period but the Lightning quickly answered, and that 1-1 game held all the way until the end of regulation.
Along the way, the Bruins outshot the Lightning a whopping 15-6 in that second period and managed to hold the Lightning scoreless on five power-play opportunities.
Boston came to play in this one, and it showed on the ice.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jake DeBrusk scored the first goal for the Bruins seconds into the middle frame and earned an assist on Coyle’s game-winner.
— Linus Ullmark made 28 saves, returning to the net after Jeremy Swayman got the nod in Tuesday’s loss.
— Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 stops for the Lightning.
