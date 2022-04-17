Celtics Credit Ball Movement On Final Play In Game 1 Victory Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics capped off a Game 1 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in style.

The game was decided with a last-second pass from guard Marcus Smart to star forward Jayson Tatum, who proceeded to score on a spinning layup as time expired.

The final play was a perfect example of how head coach Ime Udoka changed the team’s philosophy in his first season in Boston. Last season, Smart would have almost certainly let that three fly without hesitation.

Udoka has hammered two focus areas all season: defense and ball movement. Both of which were on display on Sunday.

“That’s where we’ve really improved at, and it all came together on the last possession,” Udoka told reporters after the game.

Smart made another great point regarding the final sequence of Game 1. Udoka decided to pocket his final timeout following the defensive stop, trusting his team to do the right thing without a scripted play.

“First off, you’ve gotta credit Ime for trusting us in that situation,” Smart told reporters after the game, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Jay King.