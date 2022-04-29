Check Out How Christian Arroyo Ended Red Sox’s Home Run Drought

NESN Logo Sign In

The home run swing for the Boston Red Sox finally returned Friday night in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Designated hitter Christian Arroyo ended a homer drought for the Red Sox — Boston hadn’t hit a round-tripper in its last six games — when he belted a two-run shot to left-center field at Camden Yards in the top of the second inning.

Check out how Arroyo sent this ball over the wall:

For Arroyo, it was his first home run of the season and it came off of Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish, who was making his major league debut.

The last time the Red Sox hit a home run came exactly a week ago when Rafael Devers launched a pitch into the stands at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays.