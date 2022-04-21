Derrick White Reflects On High School Sports Career With Bobby Dalbec

NESN Logo Sign In

Derrick White and Bobby Dalbec both are stars in their own right. But the big question is, who is better at the other’s sport?

Because the pair were high school teammates at Legend High School in Parker, Colo., there actually is evidence to support an answer.

The Boston Celtics guard and the Red Sox first baseman were ecstatic once White was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Celtics. White and Dalbec were, once again, playing in the same place together.

“We just go way back and it’s pretty cool that two kids from a little town in Colorado are with Boston teams,” White said in a video shared to Twitter by NBC Sports Boston.

White and Dalbec played baseball and basketball together in high school. It’s obvious which sport each man excels at, but White was not afraid to play down his baseball skills.

“Back then, he was a better basketball player than I was a baseball player, but I think I’ve gotten a little bit better at baseball,” White said. “I’ll have to get in the batting cages. I was in the outfield (in high school), but I didn’t have any power. I was tiny. I was really just a slap hitter. Juan Pierre is my favorite player, so I try to be like him.”

While White gets working on his swing, he and Dalbec will continue to support each other as they both are key contributors for the Celtics and the Red Sox respectively.