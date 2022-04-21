Red Sox Notes: Boston Praises Kevin Gausman After Shutdown Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox ran into Kevin Gausman at his best Thursday at Fenway Park, and the right-hander helped the Toronto Blue Jays claim a 3-2 verdict in the series finale.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was dominant while silencing Boston’s bats, throwing 80% of his pitches for strikes while needing just 61 pitches to get through his first six innings of work. Gausman (8.0 innings, seven hits, one run, nine strikeouts) was pulled after allowing his seventh knock on a lead-off single by Trevor Story in the ninth inning.

“Yeah, he was tough,” acting Red Sox manager Will Venable said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(Split-finger) and sliders were working below the zone. That was a challenge for us, we knew coming in. He obviously did a great job, was really efficient.”

Gausman, perhaps as depicted by the fact he threw 70 of his 88 pitches for strikes, constantly was getting ahead in the count. He faced just three batters in the first, third, fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

“Yeah, I mean, we swung a little early today, but if you look at it and be honest with yourself you’re 0-1, 0-2 every at-bat. That’s the kind of way I felt for myself today,” Xander Bogaerts said while referencing Gausman’s ability to get ahead early. “Today was a tough one. We ran into one of their best pitchers.”

Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck added: “Yeah, I mean he’s got good (stuff). That as simple as you can put it. … You don’t get to this level without having good stuff. So he was out there really mixing well. Really good slider, good splitter, as well.”

Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Blue Jays: