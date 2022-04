NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a quick 2-0 lead thanks to Erik Haula’s penalty shot score in the first period over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

The goal was scored in a bizarre fashion, as Haula skated past the puck before setting up his shot, but the goal stood and the Bruins gained a comfortable lead before the first intermission

If at first you don?t succeed, go back and get the puck. And try again. pic.twitter.com/QNcHB8PT0h — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) April 25, 2022

The goal was Haula’s 16th of the season and was followed by the Bell Centre playing “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer for his blunder.