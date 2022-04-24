Ross Chastain Cashes Long-Shot Tickets With NASCAR Victory At Talladega
Chastain had 40-to-1 odds to win in Talladega
Trackhouse Race driver Ross Chastain made bettors who backed him a lot of money Sunday.
Chastain entered the 2022 Geico 500 in Talladega with 40-to-1 odds to win, according to those at DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on Chastain would have paid out $4,100.
The watermelon-smashing driver cashed and took home his second win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The 29-year-old now is in ninth in the overall standings with two wins and six top-five finishes.
The next race will be the DuraMAX Drydene 400 on May 1 at the Dover Motor Speedway.