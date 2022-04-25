Dodgers' David Price Tests Positive for COVID-19 by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without a bullpen arm for the next week and a half as David Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed on the 10-day Injured List. It was a mystery at first why Price was sent to the IL, but Dodgers bench boss Dave Roberts confirmed after Sunday’s 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres that the lefty had indeed provided a positive test. Expect the former Tampa Bay Ray to be unavailable for the next 10 days unless he can provide two consecutive negative tests.

Price has been a fantasy afterthought this season as the veteran lefty has been pitching out of the bullpen. The 36-year-old former ace has compiled on 0-0 record through 4.2 innings pitched to go along with a tidy 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. He’s also recorded one blown save on the year. The blue and white have called up Reyes Moronta to take his spot in the pen.

LA remains the odds on favorite over at FanDuel Sportsbook to win it all this year, sitting at +470.