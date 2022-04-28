What We Know About Celtics-Bucks Playoff Schedule So Far

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s official — the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will battle in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs. And with the Celtics’ matchup determined, the playoff schedule has been released.

There still are some uncertainties — like the times of games beyond Sunday’s Game 1. All of that will be settled as the rest of the playoff picture takes shape.

Here’s what we know about the schedule so far, including days of games and television coverage.

Celtics-Bucks Playoff Series Schedule

Game 1: Sun. May 1, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Tue. May 3, TBD (TNT)

Game 3: Sat. May 7, TBD (ABC)

Game 4: Mon. May 9, TBD (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wed. May 11, TBD (TNT)

Game 6 (if necessary): Fri. May 13, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sun. May 15, TBD (TBD)

The Celtics opened as five-point favorites against the Bucks in Game 1.