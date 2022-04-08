How Rafael Devers Made Red Sox History With Opening Day Home Run Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox have picked up where they left off.

The Red Sox third baseman hit a first-inning home run Friday in Boston’s Opening Day matchup with the New York Yankees, and his blast represented a remarkable feat in team history. Citing the fine folks at Elias Sports Bureau, Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long offered this golden nugget:

“Rafael Devers is the first Red Sox player ever to homer in his final plate appearance of a regular season, then homer in his first plate appearance of the ensuing regular season,” Long wrote in a tweet.

Rafael Devers is the first Red Sox player ever to homer in his final plate appearance of a regular season, then homer in his first plate appearance of the ensuing regular season.



h/t @EliasSports — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) April 8, 2022

Devers on Oct. 3 hit a ninth-inning, two-run moonshot, which helped the Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 in their final game of the regular season and clinch a spot in the American League Wild Card Game. Devers’ home run was his 38th of his remarkable 2021 campaign.