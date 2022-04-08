Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN is here to help Boston sports reach fever pitch Friday.

The Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees Friday afternoon in the Bronx, and the Boston Bruins will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning later on. NESN will air both games in full, with pregame and postgame coverage surrounding each game.

On the go? Catch the Red Sox-Yankees and Bruins-Lightning games online at Watch NESN Live.

See how to Binge Watch Friday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on NESN networks below.

Binge Watch Red Sox Coverage on NESN

11:30 a.m. — Red Sox First Pitch (NESN)

Noon — Red Sox GameDay Live (NESN)

1:05 p.m. — Red Sox at Yankees (NESN)

4 p.m. — Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Red Sox Final (NESN)

Binge Watch Bruins Coverage on NESN

6 p.m. – Ultimate Bruins Show (NESN)

6:30 p.m. – Bruins Face-Off Live (NESN)

7 p.m. – Bruins at Tampa Bay (NESN)

9:30 p.m. – Bruins Overtime Live (NESN)

10 p.m. – Bruins Postgame Final (NESN)

* If Red Sox coverage runs long, Bruins pregame coverage will begin on NESN+