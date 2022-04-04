Masters Odds 2022: Tiger Woods Just Outside Heavyweights As Week Begins

Welcome to Masters week.
The 2022 major golf championship season begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and there’s no shortage of intrigue for the historic competition. This year figures to have even more eyeballs pointed down Magnolia Lane with the potential of Tiger Woods making his return to professional golf.
Regardless of whether the best of all time tees it up this weekend, it’s arguably the best event on the entire golf calendar. It’s also one of the best betting weekends of the year given not only the star power involved but the familiar nature of Augusta National.
That said, here’s a quick look at the Masters betting odds as the week begins.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jon Rahm +900
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Justin Thomas +1400
Cameron Smith +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Xander Schauffele +2000
Viktor Hovland +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Rory McIlroy +2000
Brooks Koepka +2000
Jordan Spieth +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Woods, by the way, is currently sitting at 50-1, which is kind of insane considering he hasn’t played a competitive tournament since the November 2020 Masters, and there’s no guarantee he’s anywhere near full strength 14 months after a horrific car crash. Then again, he’s Tiger Woods.
In fact, that might be the best number you’ll see on Woods the rest of the week. If and when he declares himself good to go, he’ll likely see even more betting action which could see his number shrink further. That will certainly be the case if we keep seeing more and more hype about how Woods looks on the grounds, especially if he plays more practice rounds leading up to Thursday.
Defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama opens the week at 35-1, which seems like good value. However, he has been dealing with back or neck issues, an ailment that caused him to withdraw from the Valero Texas Open last week.