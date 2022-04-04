Masters Odds 2022: Tiger Woods Just Outside Heavyweights As Week Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to Masters week.

The 2022 major golf championship season begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and there’s no shortage of intrigue for the historic competition. This year figures to have even more eyeballs pointed down Magnolia Lane with the potential of Tiger Woods making his return to professional golf.

Regardless of whether the best of all time tees it up this weekend, it’s arguably the best event on the entire golf calendar. It’s also one of the best betting weekends of the year given not only the star power involved but the familiar nature of Augusta National.

That said, here’s a quick look at the Masters betting odds as the week begins.

Jon Rahm +900

Scottie Scheffler +1200

Justin Thomas +1400

Cameron Smith +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Xander Schauffele +2000

Viktor Hovland +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Rory McIlroy +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Jordan Spieth +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Woods, by the way, is currently sitting at 50-1, which is kind of insane considering he hasn’t played a competitive tournament since the November 2020 Masters, and there’s no guarantee he’s anywhere near full strength 14 months after a horrific car crash. Then again, he’s Tiger Woods.