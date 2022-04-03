Check Out These Photos Of Tiger Woods At Augusta Ahead Of The Masters

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods has arrived.

The professional golfer arrived at Augusta on Sunday ahead of The Masters this week. Woods will be a “game-time decision” for the tournament, which would be the 24th of his career.

After his arrival, The Masters’ official Twitter account posted a few photos of Woods on the course. Check it out:

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National today to prepare for his 24th Masters start. #themasters pic.twitter.com/UflD2US2vu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2022

Woods certainly looks like someone who is ready to play, but we won’t know that for a few more days. Though he did reportedly go through a practice round in late March.

The 46-year-old is over a year removed from a serious one-car accident that involved Woods undergoing multiple surgeries and nearly losing his leg. Woods did say he’d never play “full-time” again and it was an “unfortunate reality,” but that he’d like to “pick and choose.”

Truthfully, we don’t think anyone would complain if Woods were to “pick and choose” to play at The Masters, which begins April 7.