Tiger Woods Finally Speaks Out About Status For 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods on Sunday broke his silence about his plans for later this week.

Unfortunately for golf fans worldwide, they will have to continue to wait to find out whether or not Woods will be teeing off at Augusta National on Thursday.

There’s been speculation that Woods, who hasn’t played in an official tournament since the 2020 Masters, would be competing for his sixth green jacket this year. The 46-year-old is not on the list of past Masters champions who won’t be playing this week and he reportedly played a practice round in Augusta this past Tuesday.

With the start of the famed tournament fast approaching, Woods took to Twitter to provide the masses with an update on his status for the 2022 Masters.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” Woods tweeted Sunday morning.

