Nathan Eovaldi On Bump As Red Sox Face AL East-Favorite Blue Jays

Nathan Eovaldi will try to get the Boston Red Sox back in the win column Tuesday night.

After splitting their four-game series with the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox welcome the American League East-favorite Toronto Blue Jays to Fenway Park for a three-game series.

Eovaldi is back on the bump and hopes to get his second win of the season as the Blue Jays have Yusei Kikuchi starting for them.

