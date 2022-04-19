Nathan Eovaldi On Bump As Red Sox Face AL East-Favorite Blue Jays

Eovaldi will try to get his first win of the season

by

Nathan Eovaldi will try to get the Boston Red Sox back in the win column Tuesday night.

After splitting their four-game series with the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox welcome the American League East-favorite Toronto Blue Jays to Fenway Park for a three-game series.

Eovaldi is back on the bump and hopes to get his second win of the season as the Blue Jays have Yusei Kikuchi starting for them.

For more on the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

